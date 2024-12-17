Watch: Cameron Menzies cries amid anti-Scotland chants at World Darts Championship

Emotion clearly got to Cameron Menzies on stage at Alexandra Palace - PA/Steven Paston

Cameron Menzies, the boyfriend of fellow darts star Fallon Sherrock, broke down in tears as he was jeered by the Alexandra Palace crowd in a shock World Championship defeat to world No 130 Leonard Gates.

Menzies, an avid Rangers fan, was hounded by the London crowd throughout his defeat to American Gates. The 35-year-old’s walk-on was met with chants of “Scotland get battered everywhere they go” and he became visibly stressed throughout the defeat.

Gates, who won 3-1, was backed by a vociferous crowd with chants of “USA” throughout and Menzies cried during the final two legs of the match. The American danced his way onto the stage, as well as dancing throughout the match and at the end as he toasted victory while his opponent struggled to keep his emotions in check.

GATES STUNS MENZIES! 😱



Leonard Gates dumps Cameron Menzies out of the World Championship!



Emotional scenes at the end with Menzies visibly distraught.



📺 https://t.co/pIQvhqYxEj#WCDarts | R1 pic.twitter.com/yyq4uTjlCQ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 16, 2024

Former world champion Glen Durrant said: “It’s just not happening on the stage, he’s full of emotion. It’s something that he’s going to have to workout and find a solution why he doesn’t play as well on the stage as on the floor. He’s extremely talented. But at the end it was a little worrying. He was getting upset, whether the heat was getting to him. It was a pretty bizarre ending.”

Afterwards, Menzies posted a picture of his father on a hospital bed with the caption: “I didn’t want to post this man ... my dad, my hero.”

Gates said: “I was definitely aware of it. But at the same time I want my opponent to play their best against me, just so I can see what I can do against them.

“Like I told him, use the energy. Don’t look at that as a negative, look at it as a positive. Play a lot more darts and get better. Keep coming and show the PDC what you can do.”

The American faces Nathan Aspinall in the second round.