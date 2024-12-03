Watch: Calabria and Abraham add salt to Sassuolo’s wounds with second-half goals

AC Milan showed no mercy to Sassuolo despite scoring four goals in the first half as they continued to widen their advantage.

The second half started in a predictably slow manner but it was Milan who further padded their lead 10 minutes after the break. Pulisic sent in a curling cross that beat everyone and cannoned off the post, where Davide Calabria was on hand to smash home the rebound.

The four-goal deficit didn’t last for long after Sassuolo’s consolation as Milan got a sixth, and finally Abraham got his goal. The substitute Okafor was the provider with a precision ball through the centre-backs that rolled nicely for the Englishman, who gave it a deft dink over the goalkeeper.