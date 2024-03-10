How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa play Nebraska in Big Ten tournament championship

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will go for their third straight Big Ten tournament title when they face Nebraska in the conference championship game Sunday.

Second-seeded Iowa advanced to the title game after beating Michigan in the semifinals Saturday, and will face a Cornhuskers team that has won three games in three days.

If the Hawkeyes win, it'll mark their third conference tournament title in a row, and Clark has the chance to become the first player since Ohio State's Jantel Lavender between 2009-11 to win the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award three consecutive seasons. In Iowa's quarterfinal win against Penn State, Clark scored 24 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists, and in the semifinal victory against Michigan, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer dropped 28 points and tied a season high in assists with 15.

Caitlin Clark will try to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to a third straight Big Ten tournament title Sunday.

What time does Iowa women's basketball game vs. Nebraska start today?

The Big Ten tournament championship game is set to tip at noon ET Sunday.

How to watch Iowa vs. Nebraska in Big Ten tournament final

The Hawkeyes vs. Cornhuskers matchup will air on CBS. The game can be streamed on Fubo and Paramount+.

Where is Iowa vs. Nebraska being played?

The Big Ten tournament is taking place at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa vs. Nebraska this season

This will be the third meeting between the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers this season, and Nebraska knows how to beat them.

In the first matchup in Iowa City on Jan. 27, Clark had 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a dominant 92-73 win. In the victory, Clark knocked down eight 3-pointers, one of six times this season she's done that. In the second matchup of the season in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers limited the Hawkeyes to just 10 fourth-quarter points to pull off the 82-79 upset. Clark had 31 points — but none in the fourth quarter — 10 assists and eight rebounds in the defeat. It was the game before she broke the NCAA women's scoring record.

Women's Big Ten tournament bracket

First round

Purdue 78, Northwestern 72

Minnesota 77, Rutgers 69

Second round

Maryland 75, Illinois 65

Nebraska 64, Purdue 56

Penn State 80, Wisconsin 56

Michigan 76, Minnesota 57

Quarterfinals

Maryland 82, Ohio State 61

Nebraska 73, Michigan State 61

Iowa 95, Penn State 62

Michigan 69, Indiana 56

Semifinals

Nebraska 78, Maryland 68

Iowa 95, Michigan 68

Championship

Sunday, March 10: Nebraska vs. Iowa, noon ET

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Iowa play Nebraska in Big Ten title game: How to watch