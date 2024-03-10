How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa play Nebraska in Big Ten tournament championship
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will go for their third straight Big Ten tournament title when they face Nebraska in the conference championship game Sunday.
Second-seeded Iowa advanced to the title game after beating Michigan in the semifinals Saturday, and will face a Cornhuskers team that has won three games in three days.
If the Hawkeyes win, it'll mark their third conference tournament title in a row, and Clark has the chance to become the first player since Ohio State's Jantel Lavender between 2009-11 to win the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award three consecutive seasons. In Iowa's quarterfinal win against Penn State, Clark scored 24 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists, and in the semifinal victory against Michigan, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer dropped 28 points and tied a season high in assists with 15.
What time does Iowa women's basketball game vs. Nebraska start today?
The Big Ten tournament championship game is set to tip at noon ET Sunday.
How to watch Iowa vs. Nebraska in Big Ten tournament final
The Hawkeyes vs. Cornhuskers matchup will air on CBS. The game can be streamed on Fubo and Paramount+.
Where is Iowa vs. Nebraska being played?
The Big Ten tournament is taking place at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa vs. Nebraska this season
This will be the third meeting between the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers this season, and Nebraska knows how to beat them.
In the first matchup in Iowa City on Jan. 27, Clark had 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a dominant 92-73 win. In the victory, Clark knocked down eight 3-pointers, one of six times this season she's done that. In the second matchup of the season in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers limited the Hawkeyes to just 10 fourth-quarter points to pull off the 82-79 upset. Clark had 31 points — but none in the fourth quarter — 10 assists and eight rebounds in the defeat. It was the game before she broke the NCAA women's scoring record.
Women's Big Ten tournament bracket
First round
Purdue 78, Northwestern 72
Minnesota 77, Rutgers 69
Second round
Maryland 75, Illinois 65
Nebraska 64, Purdue 56
Penn State 80, Wisconsin 56
Michigan 76, Minnesota 57
Quarterfinals
Maryland 82, Ohio State 61
Nebraska 73, Michigan State 61
Iowa 95, Penn State 62
Michigan 69, Indiana 56
Semifinals
Nebraska 78, Maryland 68
Iowa 95, Michigan 68
Championship
Sunday, March 10: Nebraska vs. Iowa, noon ET
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Iowa play Nebraska in Big Ten title game: How to watch