How to Watch BYU vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

BYU is looking to further establish its foothold among the Group of Five teams vying for a New Year's Six slot and has a great opportunity when they visit Washington on Saturday.

BYU has already taken down a top-10 team this season when it beat Wisconsin and the Cougars are looking for its third victory over a Power 5 team after also beating Arizona in the season opener.

To pull off the upset, the Cougars have to get its passing game in order, as they are ranked 114th in passing offense.

Washington has won three in a row since its opening loss to Auburn. Jake Browning is completing 61% of his passes for 966 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

BYU and Washington are meeting for the 10th time in the series, with the Huskies having a 5–4 edge.

How to watch:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch online with Fox Sports GO. You can also watch the game live on fuboTV. Start fuboTV today for a 7-day free trial.