How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

First place in the Premier League will be in the possession of Liverpool if they get a result at Burnley this evening.

The Boxing Day clash at Turf Moor comes with Vincent Kompany's men in their best form of the season, having won two and drawn one of their last five top-flight games - including a surprise 2-0 victory at Fulham on Saturday.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have drawn back-to-back league games against Manchester United and Arsenal - meaning they will perhaps see anything but a win as a sign of a troubling decline.

A point will be enough to send Jurgen Klopp's team to the top of the table, at least temporarily before Arsenal host West Ham on Thursday night.

Where to watch Burnley vs Liverpool

TV channel: Today's game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Prime Video website or app.

Live blog: Follow all the action this evening with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.