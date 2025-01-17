Watch: Burnley goalkeeper saves two penalties from same Sunderland player in last 10 minutes of game

Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor reacts after having a second penalty saved - PA/Mike Egerton

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford saved two penalties from Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor in the dying stages of their top-of-the-table Championship clash on Friday night.

Trafford’s heroics prevented Sunderland from leapfrogging Burnley into second place.

The match finished 0-0, leaving Burnley second on 53 points, with Sunderland two places below on 51 points.

The first penalty arrived in the 85th minute when Isidor was tripped by CJ Egan-Riley as he went clean through.

Isidor struck the spot-kick low to Trafford’s right but the keeper guessed the right way and deflected the ball away.

Then, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Dennis Cirkin was brought down by Oliver Sonne and referee Anthony Backhouse pointed to the spot again.

Isidor took the ball again and went for the same place, with Trafford getting down to his right again to save.

The Sunderland fans behind the goal were aghast as the home supporters celebrated as though they had won the match.

Telegraph Sport reported this week how Burnley have the meanest defence in England.