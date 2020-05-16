How to watch Bundesliga in the USA: Full TV schedule for 2020 season on Fox Sports channels
Whether you're a diehard Bundesliga fan, a casual soccer fan or just a deprived sports fan searching for anything to pass the time, the return of the Bundesliga is a welcomed
This is a great weekend to get hooked on German soccer, with the famed "Revierderby" rivalry between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke kicking things off Saturday, Bayern Munich returning to action on Sunday and Bayer Leverkusen squaring off with Werder Bremen on Monday.
Here's a complete guide to watching Bundesliga soccer in the United States, including start times and TV channels for every match during the resumed 2020 season.
How to watch Bundesliga in the USA
TV channels: Fox Sports 1, FS2, Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Deportes, TUDN, UniMas
Live stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Fox is the broadcast home of Bundesliga in the United States with games rotating between FS1 and FS2 on cable. Those with access to Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Soccer Match Pass can also watch the games. Spanish language broadcasts are available on TUDN, UniMas and Fox Deportes. Bundesliga games can be streamed via Fox or with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Bundesliga TV schedule 2020
Matchday 27
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Friday, May 22
2:30 p.m.
Hertha Berlin vs. Union Berlin
Saturday, May 23
9:30 a.m.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Saturday, May 23
9:30 a.m.
Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
Saturday, May 23
9:30 a.m.
Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen
Saturday, May 23
9:30 a.m.
Paderborn vs. Hoffenheim
Saturday, May 23
12:30 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Sunday, May 24
7:30 a.m.
Schalke vs Augsburg
Sunday, May 24
9:30 a.m.
Mainz vs RB Leipzig
Sunday, May 24
12 p.m.
Cologne vs Fortuna Dusseldorf
Matchday 28
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Tuesday, May 26
12:30 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich
Tuesday, May 26
2:30 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg
Tuesday, May 26
2:30 p.m.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg
Tuesday, May 26
2:30 p.m.
Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
Wednesday, May 27
12:30 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin
Wednesday, May 27
2:30 p.m.
Hoffenheim vs. Cologne
Wednesday, May 27
2:30 p.m.
Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Schalke
Wednesday, May 27
2:30 p.m.
Augsburg vs. Paderborn
Wednesday, May 27
2:30 p.m.
Union Berlin vs. Mainz
Matchday 29
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Friday, May 29
2:30 p.m.
Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Saturday, May 30
9:30 a.m.
Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Saturday, May 30
9:30 a.m.
Hertha Berlin vs. Augsburg
Saturday, May 30
9:30 a.m.
Mainz vs. Hoffenheim
Saturday, May 30
9:30 a.m.
Schalke vs. Werder Bremen
Saturday, May 30
12:30 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
Sunday, May 31
9:30 a.m.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Union Berlin
Sunday, May 31
12 p.m.
Paderborn vs. Borussia Dortmund
Monday, June 1
2:30 p.m.
Cologne vs. RB Leipzig
Matchday 30
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
June 5-8
TBD
Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin
June 5-8
TBD
RB Leipzig vs. Paderborn
June 5-8
TBD
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich
June 5-8
TBD
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz
June 5-8
TBD
Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg
June 5-8
TBD
Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Hoffenheim
June 5-8
TBD
Freiburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
June 5-8
TBD
Augsburg vs. Cologne
June 5-8
TBD
Union Berlin vs. Schalke
Matchday 31
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
June 12-14
TBD
Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
June 12-14
TBD
Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg
June 12-14
TBD
Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig
June 12-14
TBD
Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund
June 12-14
TBD
Hertha Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
June 12-14
TBD
Mainz vs. Augsburg
June 12-14
TBD
Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen
June 12-14
TBD
Cologne vs. Union Berlin
June 12-14
TBD
Paderborn vs. Werder Bremen
Matchday 32
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
June 16-17
TBD
Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz
June 16-17
TBD
RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
June 16-17
TBD
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Cologne
June 16-17
TBD
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg
June 16-17
TBD
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke
June 16-17
TBD
Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich
June 16-17
TBD
Freiburg vs. Hertha Berlin
June 16-17
TBD
Augsburg vs. Hoffenheim
June 16-17
TBD
Union Berlin vs. Paderborn
Matchday 33
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Saturday, June 20
9:30 a.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Freiburg
Saturday, June 20
9:30 a.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund
Saturday, June 20
9:30 a.m.
Hoffenheim vs. Union Berlin
Saturday, June 20
9:30 a.m.
Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Augsburg
Saturday, June 20
9:30 a.m.
Hertha Berlin vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Saturday, June 20
9:30 a.m.
Mainz vs. Werder Bremen
Saturday, June 20
9:30 a.m.
Schalke vs. Wolfsburg
Saturday, June 20
9:30 a.m.
Cologne vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Saturday, June 20
9:30 a.m.
Paderborn vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
Matchday 34
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Saturday, June 27
9:30 a.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim
Saturday, June 27
9:30 a.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz
Saturday, June 27
9:30 a.m.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha Berlin
Saturday, June 27
9:30 a.m.
Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich
Saturday, June 27
9:30 a.m.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Paderborn
Saturday, June 27
9:30 a.m.
Werder Bremen vs. Cologne
Saturday, June 27
9:30 a.m.
Freiburg vs. Schalke
Saturday, June 27
9:30 a.m.
Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig
Saturday, June 27
9:30 a.m.
Union Berlin vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
Bundesliga standings
Bayern Munich currently sits at the top of the table with 55 points, but it's far from over. The Bavarians still have to face three of the other top five sides: at second-place Borussia Dortmund (51 points), at fifth-place Leverkusen (47 points) and at home against fourth-place Borussia Monchengladbach (49 points), so the title, as well as the fourth Champions League spot, is still up for grabs.
Towards the middle of the table is a battle for sixth-place to claim the last Europa League spot. Schalke currently holds the positon, but only nine points separates them from 13th-place Hertha Berlin, so it's a tight contest.
At the bottom are Paderborn and Werder Bremen, though Bremen has a game in hand on 16th-place Fortuna Dusseldorf and only trails by four points. The team that finishes 16th at the end of the season plays in a relegation playoff with the third-place team in Bundesliga 2.
Pos.
Team
Games
Points
Wins
Draws
Losses
Goal Difference
1
Bayern Munich
25
55
17
4
4
+47
2
Borussia Dortmund
25
51
15
6
4
+35
3
RB Leipzig
25
50
14
8
3
+36
4
Borussia Monchengladbach
25
49
15
4
6
+19
5
Bayer Leverkusen
25
47
14
5
6
+15
6
Schalke
25
37
9
10
6
-3
7
Wolfsburg
25
36
9
9
7
+4
8
Freiburg
25
36
10
6
9
-1
9
Hoffenheim
25
35
10
5
10
-8
10
Koln
25
32
10
2
13
-6
11
Union Berlin
25
30
9
3
13
-9
12
Eintracht Frankfurt
24
28
8
4
12
-3
13
Hertha Berlin
25
28
7
7
11
-16
14
Augsburg
25
27
7
6
12
-16
15
Mainz
25
26
8
2
15
-19
16
Fortuna Dusseldorf
25
22
5
7
13
-23
17
Werder Bremen
24
18
4
6
14
-28
18
Paderborn
25
16
4
4
17
-26