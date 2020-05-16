How to watch Bundesliga in the USA: Full TV schedule for 2020 season on Fox Sports channels

Whether you're a diehard Bundesliga fan, a casual soccer fan or just a deprived sports fan searching for anything to pass the time, the return of the Bundesliga is a welcomed

This is a great weekend to get hooked on German soccer, with the famed "Revierderby" rivalry between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke kicking things off Saturday, Bayern Munich returning to action on Sunday and Bayer Leverkusen squaring off with Werder Bremen on Monday.

Here's a complete guide to watching Bundesliga soccer in the United States, including start times and TV channels for every match during the resumed 2020 season.

How to watch Bundesliga in the USA

Fox is the broadcast home of Bundesliga in the United States with games rotating between FS1 and FS2 on cable. Those with access to Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Soccer Match Pass can also watch the games. Spanish language broadcasts are available on TUDN, UniMas and Fox Deportes. Bundesliga games can be streamed via Fox or with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Bundesliga TV schedule 2020

Matchday 27

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Friday, May 22

2:30 p.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. Union Berlin

Saturday, May 23

9:30 a.m.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Saturday, May 23

9:30 a.m.

Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund

Saturday, May 23

9:30 a.m.

Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen

Saturday, May 23

9:30 a.m.

Paderborn vs. Hoffenheim

Saturday, May 23

12:30 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Sunday, May 24

7:30 a.m.

Schalke vs Augsburg

Sunday, May 24

9:30 a.m.

Mainz vs RB Leipzig

Sunday, May 24

12 p.m.

Cologne vs Fortuna Dusseldorf

Matchday 28

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Tuesday, May 26

12:30 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

Tuesday, May 26

2:30 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg

Tuesday, May 26

2:30 p.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg

Tuesday, May 26

2:30 p.m.

Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

Wednesday, May 27

12:30 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin

Wednesday, May 27

2:30 p.m.

Hoffenheim vs. Cologne

Wednesday, May 27

2:30 p.m.

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Schalke

Wednesday, May 27

2:30 p.m.

Augsburg vs. Paderborn

Wednesday, May 27

2:30 p.m.

Union Berlin vs. Mainz

Matchday 29

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Friday, May 29

2:30 p.m.

Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Saturday, May 30

9:30 a.m.

Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Saturday, May 30

9:30 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. Augsburg

Saturday, May 30

9:30 a.m.

Mainz vs. Hoffenheim

Saturday, May 30

9:30 a.m.

Schalke vs. Werder Bremen

Saturday, May 30

12:30 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

Sunday, May 31

9:30 a.m.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Union Berlin

Sunday, May 31

12 p.m.

Paderborn vs. Borussia Dortmund

Monday, June 1

2:30 p.m.

Cologne vs. RB Leipzig

Matchday 30

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

June 5-8

TBD

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin

June 5-8

TBD

RB Leipzig vs. Paderborn

June 5-8

TBD

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich

June 5-8

TBD

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz

June 5-8

TBD

Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg

June 5-8

TBD

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Hoffenheim

June 5-8

TBD

Freiburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

June 5-8

TBD

Augsburg vs. Cologne

June 5-8

TBD

Union Berlin vs. Schalke

Matchday 31

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

June 12-14

TBD

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

June 12-14

TBD

Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg

June 12-14

TBD

Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig

June 12-14

TBD

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund

June 12-14

TBD

Hertha Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

June 12-14

TBD

Mainz vs. Augsburg

June 12-14

TBD

Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen

June 12-14

TBD

Cologne vs. Union Berlin

June 12-14

TBD

Paderborn vs. Werder Bremen

Matchday 32

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

June 16-17

TBD

Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz

June 16-17

TBD

RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

June 16-17

TBD

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Cologne

June 16-17

TBD

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg

June 16-17

TBD

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke

June 16-17

TBD

Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich

June 16-17

TBD

Freiburg vs. Hertha Berlin

June 16-17

TBD

Augsburg vs. Hoffenheim

June 16-17

TBD

Union Berlin vs. Paderborn

Matchday 33

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Saturday, June 20

9:30 a.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Freiburg

Saturday, June 20

9:30 a.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund

Saturday, June 20

9:30 a.m.

Hoffenheim vs. Union Berlin

Saturday, June 20

9:30 a.m.

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Augsburg

Saturday, June 20

9:30 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Saturday, June 20

9:30 a.m.

Mainz vs. Werder Bremen

Saturday, June 20

9:30 a.m.

Schalke vs. Wolfsburg

Saturday, June 20

9:30 a.m.

Cologne vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Saturday, June 20

9:30 a.m.

Paderborn vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

Matchday 34

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Saturday, June 27

9:30 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim

Saturday, June 27

9:30 a.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz

Saturday, June 27

9:30 a.m.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha Berlin

Saturday, June 27

9:30 a.m.

Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich

Saturday, June 27

9:30 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Paderborn

Saturday, June 27

9:30 a.m.

Werder Bremen vs. Cologne

Saturday, June 27

9:30 a.m.

Freiburg vs. Schalke

Saturday, June 27

9:30 a.m.

Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig

Saturday, June 27

9:30 a.m.

Union Berlin vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bundesliga standings

Bayern Munich currently sits at the top of the table with 55 points, but it's far from over. The Bavarians still have to face three of the other top five sides: at second-place Borussia Dortmund (51 points), at fifth-place Leverkusen (47 points) and at home against fourth-place Borussia Monchengladbach (49 points), so the title, as well as the fourth Champions League spot, is still up for grabs.

Towards the middle of the table is a battle for sixth-place to claim the last Europa League spot. Schalke currently holds the positon, but only nine points separates them from 13th-place Hertha Berlin, so it's a tight contest.

At the bottom are Paderborn and Werder Bremen, though Bremen has a game in hand on 16th-place Fortuna Dusseldorf and only trails by four points. The team that finishes 16th at the end of the season plays in a relegation playoff with the third-place team in Bundesliga 2.

Pos.

Team

Games

Points

Wins

Draws

Losses

Goal Difference

1

Bayern Munich

25

55

17

4

4

+47

2

Borussia Dortmund

25

51

15

6

4

+35

3

RB Leipzig

25

50

14

8

3

+36

4

Borussia Monchengladbach

25

49

15

4

6

+19

5

Bayer Leverkusen

25

47

14

5

6

+15

6

Schalke

25

37

9

10

6

-3

7

Wolfsburg

25

36

9

9

7

+4

8

Freiburg

25

36

10

6

9

-1

9

Hoffenheim

25

35

10

5

10

-8

10

Koln

25

32

10

2

13

-6

11

Union Berlin

25

30

9

3

13

-9

12

Eintracht Frankfurt

24

28

8

4

12

-3

13

Hertha Berlin

25

28

7

7

11

-16

14

Augsburg

25

27

7

6

12

-16

15

Mainz

25

26

8

2

15

-19

16

Fortuna Dusseldorf

25

22

5

7

13

-23

17

Werder Bremen

24

18

4

6

14

-28

18

Paderborn

25

16

4

4

17

-26

