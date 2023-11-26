How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on CBS today
It's Week 12 in the 2023 NFL season and on top of all the Thanksgiving games and the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, this Sunday also has a jam-packed slate of football games, including this afternoon's Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. The Bills vs. Eagles game will air on CBS today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Buffalo vs. Philly showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.
How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game:
Paramount+
Stream NFL on CBS
NFL+
Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games
Date: Sunday, Nov. 26
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Game: Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles
TV Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
What channel is the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on?
Sunday afternoon's Bills vs. Birds game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the game this Sunday:
Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna
Watch NFL games on local channels like CBS, NBC and Fox
Where to stream the Bills vs. Eagles game?
Paramount+ has two tiers available: an ad-supported tier and an ad-free premium tier that includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to NFL games on CBS, Paramount+ offers a host of other live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this week's NFL games on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.
From now through Dec. 3, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Paramount+ Essential plan for just $1.99 per month for three months, or get the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan for $3.99 per month for three months.
Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:
For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!).
Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan.
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, AKA every channel you need to watch Thanksgiving football games (and the Macy's Parade). You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and right now for Black Friday, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. ($20 off the first and second months).
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.
More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:
ESPN+
Stream select NFL games on ESPN
Sling TV Orange & Blue
Watch ESPN, Fox , ABC and NBC
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC plus NFL Network
YouTube TV
Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network
Amazon Prime Video
Stream NFL Thursday Night Football games