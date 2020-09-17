Watch Bryan Cranston make his big TV return in Showtime's Your Honor trailer

Bryan Cranston is breaking bad in the trailer for Showtime's Your Honor.

Set in New Orleans, the legal thriller features Cranston as respected judge Michael Desiato, whose son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run, leading to “a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.”

"I promise you, it's going to be alright," Michael can be heard ominously saying at the end of the action-packed trailer.

Marking Cranston's first major TV project since his legendary run as Walter White on Breaking Bad, the limited 10-episode series hails from The Good Wife creators Michelle and Robert King and The Night Of alum Peter Moffat, who serves as writer and showrunner.

Joining Cranston in the Your Honor ensemble are Michael Stuhlbarg (Boardwalk Empire), Hope Davis (For the People), Carmen Ejogo (True Detective), Isaih Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), and the one and only Chet Hanks (Empire).

Your Honor is set to premiere in December. Watch the trailer above.

