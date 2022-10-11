Watch Bruce Willis and John Travolta Face Off in Hawaii in 'Paradise City' Trailer

Bruce Willis and John Travolta are going head to head in scenic Hawaii.

On Tuesday, Saban Films released the first trailer, exclusively with PEOPLE, for the two Pulp Fiction stars' reunion in Paradise City. The action film also stars Stephen Dorff, Blake Jenner and Praya Lundberg.

"When bounty hunter Ian Swan (Willis) is shot and presumed dead after disappearing in Maui waters, Swan's son Ryan (Jenner), his ex-partner (Dorff) and a local detective (Lundberg) set out to find his killers," according to an official synopsis.

"After being threatened by a ruthless power broker (Travolta), it appears Ryan and his team are out of options," the synopsis adds, "until an excursion to the closely guarded island community of Paradise City unites them with an unforeseen ally."

RELATED: Bruce Willis' Wire Room Costar Oliver Trevena Says Actor Was 'Humble, Lovely, Brilliant' on Set

Take a deep breath Take a deep breath 1:34 / 2:05 Paradise City Official Trailer (2022)

Saban Films

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The trailer teases the mayhem that plays out after Swan gets caught up in a firefight on the sand in Hawaii while tracking down a bounty. After the incident, Ryan meets his father's ex-partner Robbie Cole (Dorff), who Lundberg's character introduces as "another bounty hunter."

"Your dad and I used to work together. We made a lot of enemies," Robbie tells Ryan in the trailer. "He's tracking a real whale of a bounty," he adds, as scenes show Ian and Travolta's character meeting over dinner.

"Are you dangerous?" Travolta's character asks Willis, who simply replies: "Not to my friends."

"Well, that's too bad, because I have enough friends," Travolta's character replies.

As Travolta's character is shown shooting and killing a man and hinted to torture another, Ian describes him to the other characters as "a stone-cold killer, tied to the cartels." In one moment, Ian advises — or threatens — Ryan to "leave this island and not come back."

Story continues

Take a deep breath Take a deep breath 1:34 / 2:05 Paradise City Official Trailer (2022)

Saban Films

RELATED: Bruce Willis and Daughter Share Sweet Morning Snuggle Moment in Photo from Wife Emma

Paradise City, one of the final films Willis, 67, made before he announced in March that he would step away from acting after his aphasia diagnosis, is directed by Chuck Russell, who also made the third Nightmare on Elm Street film and 1994's The Mask.

Paradise City debuts Nov. 11.