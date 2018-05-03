Watch: Brooks Koepka's tee shot bounces off a spectator's chair and into water

Quail Hollow named an eagle after Rory McIlroy for the four-time major winner's dominance at the North Carolina course. This Thursday drive by Brooks Koepka also warrants commemoration, albeit in ignominious fashion.

During the first round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, Koepka tugged his drive on the 18th hole, his ball headed towards the creek that hugs the fairway. Luckily for the reigning U.S. Open champ, the shot came down on land. Unfortunately, it also hopped into a spectator's lawn chair and ricocheted into the creek.

Not to be morose, but...turning that chair into a monument, with a wooden beam hanging above reading "Brooks Was Here" seems like a helluva marketing opportunity.

The water-logged shot led to a bogey and a one-over 72 for Koepka, who is currently five shots back of the clubhouse lead.

