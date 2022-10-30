How to watch Broncos vs Jaguars for FREE: NFL London 2022 start time, TV channel, live stream today

The NFL London series concludes for 2022 with a showdown between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars this afternoon.

Russell Wilson is expected to start for the ailing Broncos at Wembley after recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the home defeat by the New York Jets which dropped them to 2-5 after a miserable start to the Nathaniel Hackett era.

Wilson was signed to a massive $245million contract extension after a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks back in March, but has thus far been an abject disaster under centre, quarterbacking the NFL’s lowest-scoring and arguably most unwatchable offensive unit.

Denver will be hoping for massive improvement against familiar London visitors the Jaguars, for whom Wembley has long since been a home from home.

Jags diehards on this side of the pond will be eager to see up close the development of much-hyped ‘once in a generation’ QB Trevor Lawrence, who has shown real signs of his potential this season but must cut out the mistakes with his side also languishing at 2-5 after a damaging run of four successive losses.

How to watch Jaguars vs Broncos in London

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game is being broadcast live free-to-air on ITV, with coverage beginning at 1pm BST ahead of a 1:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also watch all the action unfold across the afternoon live online via the ITV website and ITV Hub.