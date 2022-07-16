Watch Britney Spears Sing a New, A Capella Version of ‘Baby One More Time’

Britney Spears is back, baby!

On July 15, Britney shared a video previewing a new, a capella take on her 1999 hit, “Baby One More Time.” In the clips, she sings an updated version of the song while sorting laundry. “I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Maybe too long.”

In a lengthy message to fans, Britney shared that she's been trying to get this new version of “Baby” recorded for years, but was denied throughout her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.

“Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years…a different version of “Baby” but have the producers actually work for me and put it together,” she wrote. “A start…but as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5-minute version of 4 remixed songs 🎥 to a T not even having to give effort or dance 💃🏼 … just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW !!! They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing🙄🙄🙄 !!! The truth is a fucking bitch!!!” Britney previously told fans that Jamie Lynn Spears' “hurt me deeply” by performing her music at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards while Britney was under the strict supervision of her conservators.

“I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me,” Britney Spears continued in her latest post. “I’m not going to be a victim!!! HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME ???”

She also had a preemptive message for “advanced musicians” who don't like the new version. “WHEN I’M BAD, I’M BETTER,” she told them with a series of middle finger emojis. You can listen to the new version and read the full caption, below:

Hit us, Britney, one more time!

Originally Appeared on Glamour