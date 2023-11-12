Watch Britney Spears audition celebrity narrators for her memoir in crazy new “SNL” sketch

None of them stood a chance against Michelle Williams.

Michelle Williams read the audio version for Britney Spears' tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, to rapturous reviews, but a new Saturday Night Live sketch dares to ask the question: Was she the most entertaining choice?

In a crazy pre-taped sketch for the show's Nov. 11 episode (hosted by returnee Timothée Chalamet) cast member Chloe Fineman plays the pop singer, presenting audition tapes from the many stars who were apparently in the running to narrate the book. The hilarious clips include a wide variety of celebs being impersonated, from Chalamet and Bill Hader to Neil deGrasse Tyson and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Fineman was all over the sketch — first as Spears, then as a raspy-voiced Natasha Lyonne, before turning into actress and model Julia Fox. But one of the best surprises was the announcement that Chalamet was up for the gig, only for the camera to show not the actor himself, but Fineman as a manic, stuttering, and distinctly illiterate version of the Wonka star.

Chalamet does make an appearance in the sketch, though, showing up with bushy eyebrows as Killers of the Flower Moon filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who recently directed him in a perfume commercial for Blue de Chanel.

Other impersonations include Sarah Sherman as John Mulaney, James Austin Johnson as Werner Herzog, Ego Nwodim as Pinkett Smith, Chloe Troast as Dame Maggie Smith, and Molly Kearney recreating the Kevin James meme in which he gives his "peak shy guy" pose.

Most of the fake stars read (or summed up) actual excerpts from Spears' memoir, but Fineman as Fox did something a little different, quoting a viral tweet that features a fake excerpt from the book. "'Okay, I'm ready, put it in,' I said and he replied: 'It is already in,'" reads the original X post. "My world collapsed."

The user posted the tweet with a photo of Spears and Justin Timberlake in October when the memoir first hit shelves, prompting various outlets to share excerpts on social media. Parts of Spears' book have since been making the rounds, including passages about her relationship with Timberlake and her struggle to continue her career under her conservatorship.

Watch the full The Woman in Me auditions sketch above.

