Watch: British Army chief thanks soldiers giving up Christmas to cover strike chaos

The Chief of the General Staff has paid tribute to soldiers forced to work over Christmas amid strike chaos.

In his first Christmas speech as head of the Army, General Sir Patrick Sanders said “thank you” to those in the military.

“I know that this Christmas there will be some of you separated from your loved ones and your families,” he said.

“That yours will be an empty chair at the Christmas table. I’m enormously grateful for the sacrifice that you and your families have made.”

He added that these members of military personnel “represent the true strength of our Army and our nation”.

His speech came after senior military figures told ministers earlier this month that soldiers should not be made to give up Christmas to cover for striking NHS workers who earn more than them.

The Government has had to rely on hundreds of Armed Forces personnel to stand in for Border Force officers at airports during eight days of strikes this month, as well as covering for ambulance drivers and firefighters.

The Telegraph revealed that the military said it was “not right” for soldiers, who are banned by law from striking themselves, to stand in for those striking public sector workers over the festive season.

Sir Patrick also reflected on the military’s involvement with two momentous occasions involving the late Queen Elizabeth II, as he reflected on “the hard work you’ve put in over the last 12 months”.

He said: “We had the privilege of sharing in the joy of her late majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and the solemn duty of escorting her on her final journey.

“None of this would have been possible without the commitment of our soldiers and civil servants.”

Mental health plea

Sir Patrick, who has previously spoken openly about his own struggles with mental health, asked those listening to “please look out for those who may be struggling”.

He added that he was thankful for his soldiers’ “cheerfulness in adversity and determination when faced with unforeseen challenges”.

“Thank you for your devotion to duty,” he said. “I know I speak for the whole nation when I say that we’re proud of you.”