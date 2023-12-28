How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Tottenham travel to Brighton today in the Premier League.

Spurs appear to have turned a corner of late after a difficult run having won their last three games.

Elements of their victory over Everton before Christmas, however, were not totally convincing as Ange Postecoglou’s side held on despite late pressure.

Brighton, on their day, are capable of beating anyone but juggling Europa League football has been difficult for them.

Two entertaining teams, it should be a late Christmas cracker.

Here’s how to watch the action.

Where to watch Brighton vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on the Amazon Prime Video service. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch the action through the Amazon Prime website or app. A subscription to the service costs £8.99 a month in the UK.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.