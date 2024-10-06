How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Tottenham take on Brighton today looking for a sixth consecutive win.

Since losing narrowly to north London rivals Arsenal, Spurs have beaten all before them and conclude the Premier League weekend on the south coast.

This fixture usually promises goals, so should be another entertaining clash at the Amex Stadium, with Brennan Johnson looking to score for a sixth game on the spin.

Where to watch Brighton vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following on from the Aston Villa vs Man United match earlier in the afternoon.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 7:30pm with Match of the Day 2 broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.