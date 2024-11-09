How to watch Brighton vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester City are dealt another difficult task in their pursuit of a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten at Bournemouth last time out and now must travel to high-flying Brighton on Saturday evening.

Though the title race is bound to take many more twists and turns over the coming weeks and months, the standards set by the likes of Man City, Liverpool and more recently Arsenal mean that many more dropped points could indeed prove fatal come May.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.