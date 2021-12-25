Watch the Bridgerton cast announce the season 2 release date with help from Lady Whistledown

To celebrate the first anniversary of Bridgerton's debut on Netflix in 2020, Lady Whistledown has brought a paper gift bearing some information that even the cast has been waiting to find out about.

As announced in a special video message from the cast, Bridgerton season 2 is coming to Netflix on March 25, 2022.

In the clip, cast members including Jonathan Bailey, Adjoa Andoh, and Golda Rosheuvel are joined by newcomers Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran in sharing this piece of juicy gossip.

Turns out, the information comes as a surprise to the actors in the video as well, with Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, even jokingly responding to the release date news with, "I'll text my mom."

Bridgerton

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley on 'Bridgerton'

Bridgerton season 2 will focus on Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton as he tries to court Edwina Sharma (Chandran), but ends up falling for her sister Kate (Ashley) instead.

Watch the full video message from the Bridgerton cast above.

