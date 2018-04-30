Watch Brazilian Surfer Rodrigo Koxa Break the Record for Largest Wave Ever Surfed

Incredible footage shows the moment Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa broke the world record for the largest wave ever surfed, a feat for which he was recognised at the World Surf League’s Big Wave Awards over the weekend.

Along with the awards' Quiksilver XXL prize, Koxa now hold the Guinness World Record for biggest wave surfed. Judges at the awards said that Koxa’s wave was 80 feet tall, beating the previous record holder by 2 feet.

“The Quiksilver XXL Biggest Wave Award goes to the surfer who, by any means available, catches the biggest wave of the year. Not only did Koxa win this year's honor, but he now holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave surfed,” the World Surf League said in a press release.

"I try to surf big waves all my life and I had a huge experience in 2014 where I almost died at Nazaré," Koxa said in the release. "Four months later, I had bad dreams, I didn't travel, I got scared, and my wife helped me psychologically. Now, I'm just so happy and this is the best day of my life. Thank you to WSL, it's a dream come true."

The record for the largest wave surfed was previously held by Garrett McNamara who surfed a wave measuring 78 feet in 2011, according to the WSL. Koxa met his record breaking wave at Nazaré, Portugal, on November 8, 2017.

On his Facebook page Koxa thanked everyone who had supported him and again thanked his wife. “I still have no words for my gratitude to the universe,” Koxa wrote.

