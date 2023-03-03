Watch: Brawl ends Inderkum-Riordan CIF Northern California playoff game in San Francisco

Officials stopped a CIF Northern California regional Division I boys basketball playoff game between Inderkum High School of Sacramento and host Archbishop Riordan of San Francisco when a brawl broke out Thursday night, sullying what had been an intense but well-played game between teams with state championship aspirations.

Video obtained from the NFHS Network shows Riordan led 61-52 with 1:17 to play when Jasir Rencher grabbed a rebound and was fouled by Savion Daniels of Inderkum in an attempt to stop the clock. Daniels wrapped his arms around Rencher to ensure a whistle. Riordan’s Achilles Woodson then shoved Inderkum’s Kevin Boone-Nelson in the back and chaos ensued.

The NFHS Network video shows several players leaving the Inderkum bench during the fray. Event staffers and coaches from both teams attempted to pull brawling players off each other. Adults from the stands also tried to break it up. Woodson wound up on his back and warily got up moments later.

The foul, shove and melee happened on Inderkum’s side of the floor. Inderkum coaches and staffers were finally able to get their players off the floor and into the locker room after a moment. The three-man officiating crew tried to prevent players from getting at each other. Ultimately, officials called a stop to the game.

This is the ugly end to what was a good game between Inderkum and host Riordan in San Francisco in a CIF NorCal D1 quarterfinal.

Game was stopped with 1:15 to go, Riordan ahead 61-52. Inderkum is in black. CIF will decide what happens next.

This is the @NFHSNetwork feed. pic.twitter.com/9FN5V0h8QB — Joe Davidson (@SacBee_JoeD) March 3, 2023

CIF Director Ron Nocetti said late Wednesday night his Sacramento-based office will “wait for the report from the game officials before making any decisions” regarding the outcome of the game.

The options include resuming the contest with 1:17 to play, declaring Riordan the winner or making the game a no-contest if the CIF finds too many players from both teams were excessive in their actions. Under CIF rules, any player who leaves the bench because of fighting is disqualified from the next game.

If Riordan is declared the winner, the Crusaders will advance to Saturday night’s semifinal round against Granada of Livermore, which beat top-seeded Clovis West of Fresno 70-62 in a quarterfinal. Riordan posted a 61-52 final score on its MaxPreps team page. If the game is not resumed, Inderkum will finish its greatest season with a 28-4 record.

In a text to The Sacramento Bee, Inderkum coach Fred Wilson said he was “disappointed.”