Watch: Surfing seal takes out boy who never saw it coming

A Hawaiian monk seal surfing a wave into shore, possibly being chased by a shark, crashed into a little boy who didn’t see the seal coming.

Both mammal and boy appeared stunned by the collision in the Hawaiian surf in a video captured by Daniel Casler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Casler (@mykailua)

“Always be aware of your surroundings,” Casler wrote on his Instagram post. “Kid wasn’t paying attention and a monk seal beached, and they both got to know each other really fast. Kid is lucky. If you see monk seals, get out of the water and give them space.”

Photo courtesy of NOAA.

