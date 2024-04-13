How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester United travel down to Bournemouth needing to keep the distance between those chasing their position in the Premier League’s top six.

The Red Devils remain a hugely exciting watch but for all of Erik ten Hag’s talk about what this team in the future, they are at risk of being caught by the likes of Newcastle and West Ham.

United are capable of great moments but cannot stay consistent across 90 minutes of action, let alone a few games.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW BOURNEMOUTH VS MAN UTD LIVE!

One of the more entertaining teams to watch right now, here’s how to keep across their trip to the south coast.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Man Utd

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!