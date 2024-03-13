How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

PSV Eindhoven will cross the border for a short trip to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League tonight.

The Dutch club are hoping to spring a surprise at Signal Iduna Park having drawn 1-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie, as they look to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007.

Dortmund have fallen at this stage on three of their last four attempts but topped what was dubbed the ‘group of death’ to reach the knockouts.

Two wins in a row have improved confidence around the Borussia camp after a rocky first half of the campaign.

But they know a tough test awaits this evening given PSV are top of the Eredivisie table and caused them several problems in the first leg.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.