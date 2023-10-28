Watch: Bongi Mbonambi goes off injured in opening moments of World Cup final

Mbonambi felt the effects of an illegal challenge from Frizzell - Getty Images /Dan Mullan

Bongi Mbonambi, the South Africa hooker at the centre of a racism storm in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup final, was forced off with a leg injury just three minutes into Saturday’s game.

Mbonambi was injured following an illegal clearout by New Zealand’s Shannon Frizell in the opening minutes at the Stade de France. Mbonambi’s substitution was confirmed by South Africa’s management to be tactical, meaning that technically he could return later in the final as an injury replacement.

The hooker’s brief appearance in the final follows the off-field furore throughout the week over his alleged comments to England flanker Tom Curry both in the semi-final last weekend and in England’s game with South Africa at Twickenham last November, with Curry alleging that Mbonambi had referred to him as a “white c---”. World Rugby announced on Thursday that the investigation into any alleged offence by Mbonambi had been closed due to insufficient evidence.

In the opening stages of the final Mbonambi was attempting to jackal over the ball when Frizell’s weight fell on the Springbok hooker’s exposed right leg, forcing it to twist inwards and resulting in Mbonambi receiving immediate treatment from South Africa’s medical staff as play continued.

Shannon Frizell receives a yellow for a clearout on Bongi Mbonambi who is taken off feeling the effects from it 😩#NZLvRSA | #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/7WKzaGeNyH — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 28, 2023

Once play was stopped, referee Wayne Barnes called for the incident to be reviewed by the television match official, Tom Foley, who ruled that foul play had occurred.

Frizell as a result was shown a yellow card by Barnes, with the off-field bunker examining whether the punishment should have been upgraded. With 12 minutes on the clock the bunker confirmed that the offence remained a yellow card and that Frizell had not targeted Mbonambi’s leg, instead falling onto him.

South Africa made the bold decision earlier in the tournament to not call up a hooker to replace the injured Malcolm Marx, opting instead to rely on Mbonambi and back-rows Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden. Fourie played as a hooker for several years at the top level, but prior to the Rugby World Cup had not made a start at the position since 2018 for Lyon. Fourie ended that run with a start at hooker for South Africa against Romania during the pool stages.

