How to watch Bolton vs Oxford: TV channel and live stream for League One play-off final today

Bolton meet Oxford in the League One play-off final at Wembley later today.

The Trotters missed out on automatic promotion after fine seasons from Portsmouth and Derby in which they both amassed over 90 points.

Still, Ian Evatt’s side are still in with a chance of making a long-awaited return to the second-tier should they overcome the U’s.

Oxford haven’t played in the Championship since 1999 and have endured their fair share of play-off heartbreak in recent years, though today is a chance to put that right.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to the League One promotion decider.

Where to watch Bolton vs Oxford

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 3.30pm BST ahead of a 4.15pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.