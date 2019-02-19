Watch: Bobsled Almost Runs Over Track Worker at IBSF World Cup Event

A dangerous crash was narrowly avoided Saturday at a BMW International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup event in Lake Placid, New York.

According to the CBC, the tracker worker entered the course after Monaco's four-man sled tipped and landed on its side on the track. After sliding through two turns on its side, though, the sled flipped back over and continued down the track.

The man jumped off the track just before the sled would have hit him.

Canadians Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell won the race. The Monaco team piloted by Rudy Rinaldi came in 19th.

At the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, a track worker was struck by a bobsled and suffered leg injuries and broken legs.