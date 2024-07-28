Watch: ‘Bob the cap catcher’ dives into the Olympic pool – in his colourful budgie smugglers

A man at the Paris Aquatics Centre volunteered to strip down and dive into the pool - BBC Sport

A random man wearing an eye-catching pair of trunks became a hero at the Paris Olympics after volunteering to dive into the pool to retrieve a cap.

The hilarious moment happened after the stranded swimming cap caused a delay in-between the preliminary heats in the 100m women’s breaststroke.

The cap had fallen off the head of Team USA’s Emma Webber and needed to be removed ahead of the next heat with various cameras installed at the bottom of the pool. Up steps a mystery man who was ready for his big moment.

Like many heroes, the volunteer stripped down into the right attire. A loud pair of budgie smugglers and stunned the crowd by performing a dive any Olympic swimmer would have been proud of.

The 15,000 crowd in the La Defense Arena continued to cheer as the man, who is thought to be an Olympic official, swam down to rescue the cap before exiting the pool. Upon leaving, the man waved the cap in the air as the majority of the arena gave an standing ovation.

GIVE THIS MAN A MEDAL! 🥇



When a rogue swimming cap found its way into the Olympic pool, this man and his snazzy shorts sprung into action in front of 15,000 people

“I tell you what, I am in love with his trunks,” BBC Sport’s commentary team joked.

“Surely this is his first Olympic event, look at that! “This is not easy, getting over that lane line. Well done sir, give him a medal.

“That was the quickest in and out in [Olympic] history.”

The footage went viral on social media with many on X, formerly known as Twitter, labeling the unidentified man as a ‘hero’ with many more giving him the nickname ‘‘Bob the cap catcher’. The swimming heats were able to resume shortly after.