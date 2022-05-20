Watch the New BMW M4 CSL's 7:20 Nürburgring Lap

Photo credit: BMW / YouTube

CSL is BMW's single most valuable badge. It harkens back to the ultimate evolution of the E9 grand tourer that won in 1975. Most M cars get a Competition model and many get a CS, but the CSL badge has not been used since the E46-generation M3. When BMW brought it back for the ultimate evolution of the current M4, it meant serious business. As the car's official Nürburgring lap shows, it is a seriously fast thing.

As a video released by BMW shows, M4 CSL was recorded lapping the 'Ring in 7:20.207. That's some 7.5 seconds faster than the last generation of M4 GTS it effectively replaces atop the M lineup. That gained time moves the M4 into a new stratosphere, past cars like the Lamborghini Aventador, Pagani Zonda F, and Ferrari 488 GTB. If the speed over a full lap isn't enough for you, the video also shows the M4 CSL topping out at 300 KPH (186 mph) on the track's final straight.

BMW calls the lap a record for the "middle class segment," one achieved by both adding significant power to and reducing weight from the standard M4 Competition. In addition to the CSL being down 240 pounds and up 40 horsepower on the M4 Competition, it also adds multiple levels of track-dedicated traction control and a wide variety of aggressive chassis-stiffening measures. All of that comes in at an MSRP of $141,000, nearly double the standard M4's starting price of $72,000.

