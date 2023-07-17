Watch a BMW M1 Procar Smash the Hay at Goodwood

Luca Racing

The Goodwood Festival of Speed always produces some great hill climb highlights, even if that often involves crunching sheetmetal. That’s exactly what happened when this 1979 BMW M1 Procar had an unfortunate meeting with a set of hay bales.

The BMW M1 arrived in 1978 as the first product from the company’s M Division. In an effort to bolster sales, the M1 Procar Championship was formed in 1979 as a one-car support series for Formula 1. World Champion Niki Lauda won the inaugural season. Like the road cars, the M1 Procar is powered by a 3.5-liter M88 inline-six. Thanks to new camshafts, forged pistons, larger valves, and additional oil cooling for the gearbox, the M1 Procar produced up to 470 hp at 9000 rpm. It’s no understatement to say that the M1 Procar is also one of the greatest-sounding race cars from any era as a result of that Big Six.

Based on the livery highlighted in the clip, the car appears to have originally been delivered to Franz Konrad Racing. That paint job is going to need a bit of a touch-up after the recent Goodwood festivities, however. Driver Steven Osborne can be seen approaching the corner while hugging the inside edge of the surface before a wheel drops off into the grass. The rear wheel is soon to follow, further pulling the car away from the tarmac. By the time the fronts are able to touch pavement again, there’s no time for the M1 to regain its footing. After a puff of tire smoke from the locked wheels, the car slammed into the hay barriers with some force.

Osborne escaped without injuries, but the car is going to need some repairs. Of course that is the way of the road when it comes to racing cars, and we’re glad that Osborne was at least out there letting the historic racer get some exercise. After all, only 54 examples were ever built.

