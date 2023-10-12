Watch BLACKPINK's Jennie Sing a Jazz Version of 'You & Me'

Jennie released the sultry track on Friday

Jennie just put a jazzy twist on her new single "You & Me."

On Wednesday night, the BLACKPINK member showcased her vocal range as she released a jazz-inspired performance video of her new single.

In the video, Jennie, 27, has her hair pulled back in a classy updo and is sporting a black and baby pink off-shoulder mini dress as she shows off her soothing vocals.

"I love you and me dancing in the moonlight/Nobody can see, it’s just you and me tonight,” she sings, sitting atop a stool with a large moon in the background.

Black Pink/Youtube Jennie

Jennie released the sultry dance-pop hit on Friday. The song dropped with a dance performance video featuring the BLACKPINK artist in a red dress and joined by a crew of back-up dancers in black leotards.

Against a minimalist backdrop, they replicate fierce choreography that originated on the Born Pink World Tour. Eventually, it's as if Jennie and the dancers are surrounded by stardust and truly dancing in the moonlight, while the singer joins just a male partner.

"You & Me" dropped as a double single, arriving along with "You & Me (Coachella ver.)." A sped-up second version of the song, "You & Me (Coachella ver.)" shows Jennie's versatility, as the track is led by a more hip-hop-heavy beat and includes an additional rap verse.

"You & Me" reportedly debuted during the opening date of BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul last October, according to NME.

The single also follows her debut solo single "SOLO" in 2018, which hit No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage Jennie

Her solo ventures also include her role on The Weeknd's HBO drama The Idol earlier this year, where she starred opposite Lily-Rose Depp. The performer appeared on the soundtrack for the series, releasing the song "One of the Girls" along with The Weeknd, 33, and Depp, 24.

Jennie — who's known for her rapping skills in BLACKPINK — told Rolling Stone in 2022 that she seeks normalcy despite the fame.

"More than anyone, we want to be ordinary girls," she told the outlet. "Sure, there are times when we talk about what kind of influence we could have. But what we actually love is talking about our cats, dogs, good food, and pretty places."

