Watch BLACKPINK's Jennie in Chanel's Latest Animation Highlighting 2021/22 Métiers d'art Collection

YeEun Kim
·1 min read

Chanel has unveiled an animated film starring its ambassador, Jennie of BLACKPINK.

The global K-pop star is reimagined as a cartoon character, wearing a double C-branded dress from the fashion house's 2021/22 Métiers d'art collection presented in December 2021. The musician appears wearing rosy lipstick as she flies from Paris all the way to her home in Seoul, South Korea.

The video, illustrated and directed by Remembers, arrives just in time for the launch of Chanel's 2021/22 Métiers d'art collection. Watch Jennie in the dreamy visual down below and peep some of the standout accessories in the range.

In other fashion news, Zendaya stunned in an archival Bob Mackie piece at the TIME 100 Gala.

 

