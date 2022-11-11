How to Watch ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': When Is the Sequel Streaming?

Dessi Gomez
·3 min read

The world is ready to return to Wakanda. The nation faces many questions following the end of “Black Panther” when King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) decided to open up the gates of the hidden land to the world, sharing precious resources like the metal vibranium.

Ryan Coogler returns to co-write and direct the sequel, and many of the first film’s cast also reprise their onscreen roles, though one notable presence is missing physically. T’Challa’s legacy can be felt in soul and spirit throughout this second installment.

Marvel fans and many more may be wondering how to watch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Every question answered below.

Also Read:
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)

When Does “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Come Out?

“Wakanda Forever” strikes theaters starting November 11. The film premiered in Lagos, Nigeria Nov. 6 after the stars hit the Los Angeles red carpet Oct. 26.

Is “Wakanda Forever” Streaming or in Theaters?

Right now, “Black Panther 2” is playing exclusively in theaters. However, it will be streaming on Disney+ soon. If it follows the pattern of how soon “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” were streaming, expect “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to be streaming on Disney+ around January 11.

What Is “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” About?

The second installment jumps from the settings of Wakanda, various United States locations (mainly the East Coast) and dives deep into the first look at the underwater nation of Talokan. While Queen Ramonda (Angela Basset) and Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) are forced to pick up the pieces without their beloved son, brother and ruler King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the United States becomes greedy for vibranium, and the pressure puts cracks in very unexpected places. The two kingdoms collide when Namor (Tenoch Huerta), leader of Talokan confronts the Wakandans about their role in the gluttonous search for vibranium that puts both of their nations in danger.

Also Read:
How Many Credits Scenes Does ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Have?

Who Is in the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Cast?

Chadwick Boseman does not physically appear in the film as his character King T’Challa, but his departed soul is written into the film in a lovely way. Daniel Kaluuya, who portrayed W’Kabi in the first film, did not return either.

Letitia Wright gives an emotional performance as Princess Shuri, as does Angela Basset for her role of Queen Ramonda. Lupita Nyong’o reprises her role of Nakia, Wakandan spy and T’Challah’s true love. Tenoch Huerta surfaces as new antagonist Namor, also called K’uk’ulkan and embodiment of the feathered serpent god. Danai Guriria returns as Dora Milaje General Okoye, and everyone’s favorite “colonizer” Everett Ross also gets involved in this sequel film. Dominique Thorne makes her MCU debut as Riri Williams before getting her own Disney+ series in “Ironheart.”

Is the First “Black Panther” Streaming on Disney+?

Of course it is! As are almost all the other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Watch the Trailer

Also Read:
All 30 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Ranked, From Worst to Best (Photos)

