How to Watch ‘Black Adam': Is Dwayne Johnson’s DC Superhero Movie Streaming?

Dwayne Johnson officially joins the DC Extended Universe as Black Adam.

According to Johnson, Black Adam distinguishes himself from superheroes like Superman due to his character’s code of ethics that “blurs the line.” “If you hurt him or, certainly, hurt his people or his family, the Black Adam way is that you die,” Johnson said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “There is no gray; it is black or white.”

Interested in seeing how this unconventional superhero makes his mark? Here’s how to watch “Black Adam.”

When does “Black Adam” come out?

The superhero flick premiered Friday, Oct. 21.

Is “Black Adam” streaming or in theaters?

At the time of release, “Black Adam” is exclusively in theaters, but since it’s a Warner Bros. film it will be streaming on HBO Max at some point in the future. While Warner Bros. new releases used to be streaming 45 days after they hit theaters, starting with “Elvis” that window got extended. “DC League of Super-Pets” was streaming a little over two months after its theatrical release, so we can reasonably expect “Black Adam” to be on HBO Max sometime in December — possibly even for Christmas.

Also Read:

‘Black Adam’ Is Dwayne Johnson’s Biggest Box Office Test Yet

Watch the “Black Adam” trailer:

What is “Black Adam” about?

“Black Adam” was bestowed with strength that rivaled the gods — until he was imprisoned for using his powers to seek revenge. 5,000 years later, the superhero is awakened and must take on a new set of challengers with the help of the Justice Society of America, who teach him how to be more than a villain, and to use his superhero abilities to save the world.

Who is in the “Black Adam” cast?

Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam alongside Viola Davis, who plays Amanda Waller, Pierce Brosnan, who plays Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi, who plays Adrianna. Other notable cast includes Aldis Hodge, Odelya Halevi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Joseph Gatt and Mohammed Amer.

Also Read:

All of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best (Photos)