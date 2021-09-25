Watch: Bigg Boss Fame Arshi Khan Defeats Man in Wrestling Match, Leaves Him Writhing in Pain

Actress, model, and former contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss Arshi Khan is busy brushing up her wrestling skills these days. The 35-year-old posted a video on her Instagram on Thursday and showed us how she is spending her time these days. Arshi was seen inside a boxing ring where she was all set to fight a man. She is dressed in a pair of pink track pants and a black T-shirt.

As the match referee Baby Bulbul introduces the two fighters, she also assures the viewers that the match is going to be quite interesting as both the players have their own strengths. As the referee starts the game, we see Arshi and her opponent running towards each other in full fight mode. The two grab each other’s heads with an arm lock. Arshi shows her strength as she manages to push her opponent to a corner and break away from the arm lock. Arshi then attacks by hitting his torso twice and then dragging him to the ground where she tackles him successfully to win the game. As she is declared the winner, her opponent is seen writhing in pain. Arshi cheers for herself after the win.

The caption of the Instagram video gave her viewers the hint of Arshi’s determination, “Aaj na chorungi tujhe (Today, I will not leave you).”

Arshi has been practising her wrestling skills at CW Wrestling Academy, which has been launched by former WWE star and actor The Great Khali.

Earlier in the day, the model shared another video from her wrestling time. Take a look here.

Arshi Khan is known for her work in the TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

