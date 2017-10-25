Watch: Bieksa lands leaping haymaker on Gudas

Kevin Bieksa has long been known as one of the best scrappers in the NHL. On Tuesday, he put those heavy hands on full display.

After squaring up with Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas at the end of the first period in front of a raucous Philly crowd, Bieksa landed the first and last punch of the tilt — which happened to be a massive jumping right-handed bomb that connected flush with Gudas:

Kevin Bieksa superman punch pic.twitter.com/r8PZs3jchF — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 24, 2017





It’s not the first time Bieksa has resorted to a “Superman” punch to open up a scrap against the Flyers, as he landed a similar looking blow against Mike Richards during a fight in December 2009:

