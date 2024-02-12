Watch: Beyoncé teases new music during Super Bowl 2024 in Verizon ad

Beyoncé sent her fans into a frenzy during Super Bowl 2024 in a Verizon ad Sunday.

The singer teased new music at the end of the of the commercial saying, "drop the new music." The ad, which aired in the game's third quarter, shows Beyoncé attempting to create enough internet traffic to "break" Verizon's network.

The Super Bowl remains the largest television advertising event, no matter how segmented the media world becomes. The big game serves as the opportunity for companies to debut campaigns for the year at a cost of $7 million for a 30-second commercial.

Check out Beyoncé's Verizon ad.

'Deadpool & Wolverine': Third Deadpool film teased during Super Bowl. Watch the full trailer

Watch Beyoncé's Super Bowl ad

Social media reactions

The internet looking for Béyonce’s “new music” after that Verizon commercial pic.twitter.com/IaYNAOxpyj — bb (@brettxboon) February 12, 2024

Beyonce: “Drop the new music.”



Me:



pic.twitter.com/Cp6DsTnYLi — Keaton Delmar Johns (@KeatonDJohns) February 12, 2024

WYM DROP THE NEW MUSIC???? BEYONCÉ? pic.twitter.com/hWaTss2GHU — lizzo pill 🖤 (@dontcaIImyname) February 12, 2024

More from Super Bowl 58

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Beyoncé teases new music in Super Bowl 2024 Verizon ad