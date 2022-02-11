How to Watch ‘The In Between': Where Is Joey King’s New Movie Streaming?

If you want to get edgy with your Valentine’s Day movie night this year, a supernatural romance might do the trick, and the new film “The In Between” fits that bill.

Author Marc Klein wrote the book and the movie at the same time, and was inspired to create this story following the death of one of his ex-girlfriends over 15 years ago, after which he had experiences in which he felt she was trying to communicate with him.

Whether it’s curiosity about After Death Communications or Joey King’s latest role, you may be wondering where to watch this new YA film. All your questions answered below.

When Does “The In Between” Come Out?

“The In Between” debuts Friday, Feb. 11.

Will “The In Between” Be Streaming or in Theaters?

The supernatural film is a Paramount+ original movie, and it will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+. It will not be playing in theaters, so the only way to watch it is to subscribe to Paramount+. Subscriptions start at $4.99/month for a plan with ads and $9.99/month for the ad-free plan.

What Is “The In Between” About?

Tessa has had a rough go of it in terms of family life. After going through the foster care system, she has finally landed with some adoptive parents, but she has a hard time opening up to them. One day when she is out pursuing her passion of photography, Tessa captures a boy walking on the beach from a distance. Later that same boy enters the movie theater that she thought she would have all to herself, and the two strike up conversation since the boy offers to translate the French film in real-time.

It takes awhile for Tessa and Kyle to run into each other again, but when they do, they pick up right where they left off. Tessa’s friend Celeste has to nudge her to reconnect with Kyle. Unfortunately, tragedy strikes when a car accident takes Kyle, but leaves Tessa behind with a broken heart. It’s not over for the couple, though, as Tessa soon realizes that Kyle is trying to communicate with her from a space called “The In Between.”

Who Is in the “The In Between” Cast?

Joey King Stars as Tessa. Kyle Allen brings Skylar to life. Celeste O’Connor fills the role of Tessa’s best friend Shannon. Tessa’s adoptive parents are played by John Ortiz and Kim Dickens. Donna Biscoe plays the woman at the hospital who teaches Tessa about afterlife communication.

Where Are Other Joey King Movies Streaming?

“The Kissing Booth” trilogy based on the books by Beth Reekles, is available to stream on Netflix, as is “Radium Girls,” in which King stars as Bessie.

“Ramona and Beezus,” one of the earliest films starring King, is only available to rent on services such as Apple TV+, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft TV, DirecTV, and RedBox.

“The Conjuring” (2013) is available to stream on Netflix and HBO Max.

“The Act” limited series (2019) can be found on Hulu.