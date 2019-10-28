Watch Aaron Rodgers' 'best in his life' touchdown pass

In yet another vintage Aaron Rodgers performance, the Green Bay Packers quarterback led his team to a 31-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Among the three touchdowns that he threw at Arrowhead Stadium, one in particular was vintage Rodgers.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called the TD pass "one of the best" he's seen in his life.

Third down at the three, the pocket collapsed around him as he dropped back. Rolling to the right, he threw a pass to the far corner of the end zone, with Chiefs defenders all over him.

The ball dropped into the arms of Jamaal Williams as he dragged his toes infield, with Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann closing in.

When the touchdown was called, Rodgers was flat on his back, having been taken out in the process.

Aaron Rodgers, under pressure & on the run (9.26 MPH), threw another DIME completion (31.1 air distance) to Jamaal Williams who was 0.8 yds from the back of the end zone.



The pass had a 19.3% Completion Probability, Rodgers' 2nd completion under 20% tonight.#GBvsKC | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/3RAUQ36Kzi — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 28, 2019

In the game Rodgers threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns, with running back Aaron Jones responsible for two of them. Jones had seven catches for 159 yards, with 67 on the ground.

The Packers now lead the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North, with the Chiefs still on top of the AFC West, despite the loss.

