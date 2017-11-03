Watch: Benn, Byfuglien engage in behemoth battle

Don’t consider fighting in the NHL to be heading the way of the dodo just yet, folks.

Though not nearly as prevalent as they once were, quality scraps still make an appearance from time-to-time in today’s game. Thursday was one of those evenings when fans were treated to such a battle, and it was heavyweights Jamie Benn and Dustin Byfuglien who decided to engage and toss knuckles.

This is a heavyweight fight. Jamie Benn vs. Dustin Byfuglien. pic.twitter.com/NIeQoIfcfK — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 3, 2017





The spirited tilt began after the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Byfuglien took a nice run at Alex Radulov a few minutes into the second frame. The smaller, but still massive, Benn took exception, and after a few brief moments of surely-respectful conversation, the two monsters decided to throw down.

