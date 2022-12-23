Watch Ben Sing And Make Out With J.Lo At Their Celeb-Filled Christmas Party

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez threw a huge Christmas party over the weekend.

Ben grabbed the microphone and sang. And there's video!

The party took place at the couple's Hollywood home, and guests included Kim Kardashian to Doja Cat, Eric André, and Billie Eilish.

AND Ben and Jen fully made out in the middle of the party while everyone cheered for them:

A source recently opened up about the couples' first married Christmas, telling ET "Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas. Jen's favorite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it's their first Christmas as husband and wife. Ben and Jen picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up.

Apparently, J.Lo "wants this year to be even more special than usual and to make new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben. They are planning to spend the holidays together with the kids and Jen's family. Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they're looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food."

Cuuuuute.

