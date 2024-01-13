Watch Ben and Erin Napier Try Pickleball: 'The Least Competitive People in the World' (Exclusive)

In an exclusive sneak peek of the next episode of 'Home Town,' the couple test their skill at the fast-growing sport

Ben and Erin Napier pause their latest home renovation for a pickleball break in Sunday’s new episode of Home Town.

In the exclusive clip above, the couple tries their hand at the increasingly popular sport, joined by their current client Mike and a friend named Chad.

In the episode, titled “Chasing Waterfalls,” the Napiers help Mike, a civil engineer and artist from Seattle with a generous budget, find the perfect Laurel, Miss. home for his modern-contemporary design style, complete with an outdoor hot tub.

As they prepare for the game, Ben notes that pickleball is the “fastest growing sport in America.” (The New York Times reported that pickleball grew nearly 40% between 2019 and 2021.)

However, they’re not intimidated as they take to the court.

“We’re the least competitive people in the world, so this will be super-easy,” Erin, 38, assures viewers.

“How do you describe pickleball?” Ben, 40, asks Erin.

“Tennis and ping-pong, together,” Erin replies. “And wiffle ball, a little bit.”

While they play, Mike tells the couple he’s made a decision between the two houses they’d presented to him earlier in the episode, and he’s chosen the Burton house, a home Erin says she loves too. Mike then accepts Ben’s invitation for a rematch.

In last week’s premiere of the HGTV series, Erin encountered an unwanted visitor during another home renovation.

While removing an external shutter from the house she and Ben were sprucing up for a Canadian family relocating to Laurel, Erin was startled to uncover a lizard.

“I hate lizards,” she proclaimed. “I really didn’t expect to find anything. That was upsetting.” She goes on to say that she's “horrified by lizards," adding, “I know it doesn’t make sense.”

“To me, lizards and snakes are the exact same thing,” Erin explained.

When Ben asked for her thoughts on frogs, she replied that she doesn’t like them either. “She thinks of frogs and lizards as snakes with legs,” Ben said.

“This is my irrational fear,” Erin revealed. “I get scared of a lizard and someone thinks ‘Well, this is funny’ and they get the lizard and try to put it on me and then I would die.”

Home Town airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.



