How to Watch Bellator 213: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Valerie Letourneau Live Stream, Time

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will defend her flyweight title against former UFC challenger Valerie Letourneau Saturday night at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu.

Macfarlane (8-0) last fought on June 29 against Alejandra Lara at Bellator 201. The 28-year-old defeated Lara with a submission in three rounds. As a Hawaii native, Macfarlane will be fighting Saturday night at an arena only seven minutes from where she grew up. Saturday night's fight will mark her second defense of her flyweight title.

Letourneau's last bout also came at Bellator 201, where she recorded a win by unanimous decision over Kristina Williams in three rounds. The 35-year-old has more experience that Macfarlane. Letourneau (10-6) challenged Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the UFC strawweight championship in 2015, the same year Macfarlane's MMA professional career began. However, Saturday night's match is fairly even in terms of size. Both Letourneau (5'7") and Macfarlane (5'4") weigh in at 125 pounds, with Letourneau standing three inches over the Hawaiian fighter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Main Card:

• Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Valerie Letourneau

• Lyoto Machida vs. Rafael Carvalho

• Neiman Gracie vs. Ed Ruth

• Muhammad Lawal vs. Liam McGeary

• Kona Oliveria vs. Nainoa Dung

How to Watch:

Time: The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch the card exclusively on DAZN. Sign up now and get your first month free.