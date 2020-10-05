Watch: Bell Bottom teaser features Akshay Kumar as a moustachioed RAW agent

Akshay Kumar shared the first teaser trailer of his upcoming film Bell Bottom today. The peppy background music and Kumar's moustachioed look evokes the spirit of the '80s in the trailer.

The clip opens with Kumar walking from a government vehicle toward an airplane, dressed in a sharp suit with bell bottom pants. The video shows two more avatars of the actor.

Here is the teaser

Kumar had recently revealed that the team of Bell Bottom has completed the schedule in Glasgow, Scotland. Produced by Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, it was the first major Hindi film to commence shooting after the months-long lockdown in July. The cast and crew flew over to the United Kingdom in August to film the action drama.

The cast of the film, directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, also includes Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor.

Kumar had previously spoken about shooting the film during the pandemic, writes Hindustan Times: "It's teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it's time to get things moving again."

Bell Bottom is slated to release in cinemas on 22 January, 2021.

Also See: Akshay Kumar wraps Scotland schedule of Bell Bottom, shares picture with cast and crew

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi won't hit theatres on Diwali; makers yet to decide 'realistic' release date

Huma Qureshi on being named in sexual harassment allegation against Anurag Kashyap: Angry at being dragged into this mess

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.