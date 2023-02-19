How to Watch Bel-Air Season 2

Get dressed and buckle up, it’s time to return to a town called Bel-Air. Season 2 of Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is streaming Thursday, Feb. 23. Here’s how to watch.

Bel-Air follows a newly imagined Will (Jabari Banks) on his journey from West Philadelphia to the gated communities of Bel-Air. Set in modern day, Will’s move transplants him into a world very different than the one he’s always known, bringing about new familial, social and emotional conflicts. After the first episode drops Feb. 23, new episodes will be available to stream every Thursday.

How to Watch Bel-Air on Streaming

Bel-Air is a Peacock original series, so its upcoming second — as well as all 10 episodes of its first season — is available to all who subscribe to the platform. When you sign up for Peacock you gain access to other exclusive content such as The Traitors, Poker Face, The Real Housewives of Miami, Vampire Academy, The Best Man: Final Chapters and more. As a subscriber, you also gain access to feature films that are streaming only on Peacock, including the hit thriller M3GAN and its unrated cut (starting Feb. 24), Jordan Peele’s Nope, the Academy Award-nominated Tár, Ticket to Paradise, She Said, Bros and the entire Harry Potter franchise.

You can also stream the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives and full seasons of Yellowstone, Modern Family, The Office and Two and a Half Men. Peacock also is the exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, La Brea, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

($4.99/month; $9.99/month for Peacock Premium Plus with no ads)



Currently, Peacock offers two subscription levels: the Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads and is just $4.99/month (sign up here); and Peacock Premium Plus, which fetches $9.99/month and spares you the watching of any ads (sign up here).

What Is Bel-Air About?

In Season 2, Will faces a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air. He continues to navigate his place in the Banks family and tries to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. Will and Carlton grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. Season 2 will also follow the oldest Banks child, Hilary, as her career evolves and Viv and Phil as they juggle their personal and professional lives.

