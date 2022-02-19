When and how to watch the Beijing 2022 closing ceremony

A light show is seen during a rehearsal week before the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the iconic Bird's Nest National Stadium in Beijing, China. (Wang Xinchao/The Associated Press - image credit)

After an action-packed 16 days of competition, Beijing 2022 is set to officially wind down on Sunday with the closing ceremony.

The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET), and there are many ways sports fans can catch the show despite the 13-hour time difference between Beijing and Central Canada.

Viewers can watch the show beginning with coverage on Olympic Morning at 6:30 a.m. ET via the live stream below, or on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Check your local listings for broadcast times in your area.

You can also watch the streams below, which include described video, American Sign Language, or Eastern Cree, all of which begin at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Team Canada fielded 215 athletes — third-most for a Winter Olympics and the most athletes who identify as female, with 106 — at Beijing 2022.

Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremony have not yet been announced. The flag-bearers for the opening ceremony, speed skater Charles Hamelin and hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin, both won gold medals in Beijing.

Hamelin, in his remarkable fifth and final Games, helped the men's relay team win gold, which also put him in a tie with long track speed skater Cindy Klassen for most medals at a Winter Olympic Games by a Canadian with six.

Poulin scored twice in the women's hockey gold medal game to help cement a victory over rivals the United States.

Beijing was the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics, and incorporated some of the venues from the 2008 Summer Games.