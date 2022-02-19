When and how to watch the Beijing 2022 closing ceremony

·1 min read
In this article:
A light show is seen during a rehearsal week before the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the iconic Bird&#39;s Nest National Stadium in Beijing, China. (Wang Xinchao/The Associated Press - image credit)
After an action-packed 16 days of competition, Beijing 2022 is set to officially wind down on Sunday with the closing ceremony.

The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET), and there are many ways sports fans can catch the show despite the 13-hour time difference between Beijing and Central Canada.

Viewers can watch the show beginning with coverage on Olympic Morning at 6:30 a.m. ET via the live stream below, or on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Check your local listings for broadcast times in your area.

Olympic Winter Games Morning:

You can also watch the streams below, which include described video, American Sign Language, or Eastern Cree, all of which begin at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Described video:

American Sign Language:

Eastern Cree:

Team Canada fielded 215 athletes — third-most for a Winter Olympics and the most athletes who identify as female, with 106 — at Beijing 2022.

Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremony have not yet been announced. The flag-bearers for the opening ceremony, speed skater Charles Hamelin and hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin, both won gold medals in Beijing.

Hamelin, in his remarkable fifth and final Games, helped the men's relay team win gold, which also put him in a tie with long track speed skater Cindy Klassen for most medals at a Winter Olympic Games by a Canadian with six.

Poulin scored twice in the women's hockey gold medal game to help cement a victory over rivals the United States.

Beijing was the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics, and incorporated some of the venues from the 2008 Summer Games.

