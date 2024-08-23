The Velus Jones experiment at running back looks to be going pretty well for the Chicago Bears. The third-year speedster has gotten plenty of work at the position during the Bears' preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs and showed his potential with a long touchdown run.

The Bears, having already put together multiple scoring drives, had another one up their sleeve. On second down, Jones took a pitch up the left side and made a nasty cut to the right, outracing defenders for a 39-yard touchdown. Jones wasn't touched on the play.

.@VelusJr weaves his way 39 yards for the TD ⚡️



📺: FOX32 pic.twitter.com/stguYQKTGV — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 23, 2024

The switch to running back was made less than three weeks ago, but Jones has shown potential with how fast he can hit the hole. It might be his last chance to stick around on the roster, and he's making the most of the opportunity. That touchdown run gave Jones 59 yards on eight carries just before the fourth quarter.

The Bears lead the Chiefs 34-14 in the final quarter of the 2024 preseason.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: WATCH: Bears RB Velus Jones has long TD run vs. Chiefs