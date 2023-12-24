WATCH: Bears QB Justin Fields scores rushing TD vs. Cardinals

Move over, Santa Claus. Justin Fields is the one delivering presents to Chicago Bears fans this Christmas Eve. The Bears quarterback got the scoring started against the Arizona Cardinals with a three-yard touchdown run to put the Bears up 7-0. Fields dropped back to pass, and when he didn’t find anyone open, he took it upon himself to get into the end zone.

The scoring drive was set up thanks to a big connection from Fields to tight end Cole Kmet. Fields scrambled and threw up a heave to Kmet, who came down with the 53-yard catch, the longest reception of his career. With DJ Moore banged up on the first drive, the Bears offense needed to adjust, and they were successful.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Bears lead Arizona 7-0.

