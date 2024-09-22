WATCH: Bears QB Caleb Williams finds Rome Odunze for 1st career TD pass

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has his first career touchdown pass, and it came on a crucial drive against the Indianapolis Colts. Williams and the Bears had a rough game for much of the day and trailed Indianapolis 14-3 late in the third quarter. The offense finally put together a scoring drive that spanned 13 plays and went 70 yards, with key third-down conversions to tight end Cole Kmet.

The drive culminated when Williams lofted a pass in the end zone towards Odunze at the one-yard line, who came down with it for the touchdown. While this was Williams' first touchdown pass, it was also Odunze's first career receiving score as well.

The touchdown cut the deficit, but the Bears failed to get the two-point conversion, leaving the score at 14-9 in the fourth quarter.

