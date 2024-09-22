WATCH: Bears QB Caleb Williams finds Rome Odunze for 1st career TD pass
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has his first career touchdown pass, and it came on a crucial drive against the Indianapolis Colts. Williams and the Bears had a rough game for much of the day and trailed Indianapolis 14-3 late in the third quarter. The offense finally put together a scoring drive that spanned 13 plays and went 70 yards, with key third-down conversions to tight end Cole Kmet.
The drive culminated when Williams lofted a pass in the end zone towards Odunze at the one-yard line, who came down with it for the touchdown. While this was Williams' first touchdown pass, it was also Odunze's first career receiving score as well.
Rookie to rookie 🙌
📺: #CHIvsIND on CBS pic.twitter.com/6sBrElwAJu
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 22, 2024
The touchdown cut the deficit, but the Bears failed to get the two-point conversion, leaving the score at 14-9 in the fourth quarter.
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: WATCH: Bears Caleb Williams finds Rome Odunze for 1st career TD pass