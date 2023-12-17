WATCH: Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds gets pick 6 vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears nearly had a defensive touchdown in the first half. They made sure they didn’t miss their next opportunity. The Bears made the Browns pay on their opening possession of the second half, deflecting a Joe Flacco pass that fell into the arms of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. The veteran backer followed his blockers up the right sideline for 45 yards for the score.

The interception was the second of the day for the Bears, following Eddie Jackson’s pick in the first half that went down to the one-yard line. That pick also resulted in points with a touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Cole Kmet. With Edmunds’ score and a field goal from Cairo Santos, the Bears currently lead 17-7 near the end of the third quarter.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire